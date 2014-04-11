FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. safety regulator says GM 'slow to act' on defects, recalls
April 11, 2014 / 7:34 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. safety regulator says GM 'slow to act' on defects, recalls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top official with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told General Motors in a 2013 email that the automaker is “slow to communicate, slow to act” on defects and recalls.

“The general perception is that GM is slow to communicate, slow to act, and, at times, requires additional effort of ODI that we do not feel is necessary with some of your peers,” Frank Borris, head of NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation, said in a July 2013 email to GM.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Will Dunham

