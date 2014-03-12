FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate consumer panel to hold hearing in April on GM recall
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 12, 2014 / 7:11 PM / 4 years ago

Senate consumer panel to hold hearing in April on GM recall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General Motors Co's new chief executive Mary Barra addresses the media during a roundtable meeting with journalists in Detroit, Michigan January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate subcommittee plans to hold a hearing in April on General Motors’ recall of malfunctioning cars blamed for multiple deaths, Senator Claire McCaskill said on Wednesday.

McCaskill, who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee’s consumer protection subcommittee, said the hearing will examine the responses of GM and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to the discovery of faulty ignition switches.

GM is recalling cars to correct an ignition problem that could lead to cars’ engines and other components, including front airbags, to turn off while a vehicle is operating at high speed. More than 1.6 million older vehicles are affected.

“We have to get to the bottom of this,” McCaskill said in a statement. “We need to find out who dropped ball and put millions of Americans at risk.”

Reporting by Karey Van Hall; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.