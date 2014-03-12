Senate consumer panel to hold hearing in April on GM recall

General Motors Co's new chief executive Mary Barra addresses the media during a roundtable meeting with journalists in Detroit, Michigan January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate subcommittee plans to hold a hearing in April on General Motors’ recall of malfunctioning cars blamed for multiple deaths, Senator Claire McCaskill said on Wednesday.

McCaskill, who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee’s consumer protection subcommittee, said the hearing will examine the responses of GM and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to the discovery of faulty ignition switches.

GM is recalling cars to correct an ignition problem that could lead to cars’ engines and other components, including front airbags, to turn off while a vehicle is operating at high speed. More than 1.6 million older vehicles are affected.

“We have to get to the bottom of this,” McCaskill said in a statement. “We need to find out who dropped ball and put millions of Americans at risk.”