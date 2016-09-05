General Motors settles last bellwether ignition-switch cases

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors Co (GM.N) said it settled the remaining two ignition-switch cases for an undisclosed amount in a series of six test trials over the defect

The remaining trials were scheduled for this year in federal district court in New York.

"We have an agreement to settle the last two federal bellwether cases," The company said in a statement on Monday.

The switch can slip out of place, causing engines to stall and cutting power to the brake, steering and air bag systems.

