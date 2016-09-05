General Motors Co (GM.N) said it settled the remaining two ignition-switch cases for an undisclosed amount in a series of six test trials over the defect
The remaining trials were scheduled for this year in federal district court in New York.
"We have an agreement to settle the last two federal bellwether cases," The company said in a statement on Monday.
The switch can slip out of place, causing engines to stall and cutting power to the brake, steering and air bag systems.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)
