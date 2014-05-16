FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM broke law, knew of defects since 2009: U.S. transport chief
May 16, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

GM broke law, knew of defects since 2009: U.S. transport chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co knew about the link between faulty ignition switches and air bag failures since at least November 2009, U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said on Friday, citing GM for breaking the law and failing to meet public safety obligations.

In a news conference announcing a record $35 million penalty against GM, Foxx also said the Obama administration wants the ceiling for such fines against automakers that fail to quickly report safety problems raised to $300 million.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Eric Beech; Writing by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul

