#Business News
August 27, 2012 / 7:06 PM / in 5 years

General Motors seeks $8-$10 billion credit facility

Michelle Sierra

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) is asking its lenders for an $8 billion to $10 billion credit facility that will beef up liquidity and refinance existing debt, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The facility is expected to constitute a two-tranche revolving credit line with maturities of three years and five years, sources said.

The loan will refinance an existing facility of $5 billion and other debt. It is expected to include a $3 billion new-money component, but the final amount could change as the discussions are said to be ongoing, sources said.

A GM spokesperson did not return calls by press time.

As of June 30, the company had an additional $918 million of debt, according to an SEC filing.

The new debt is expected to come at the similar pricing and terms as that of the company’s existing $5 billion revolving credit, sources said.

The company is currently meeting with its lenders and further details are forthcoming.

The automaker entered into its current $5 billion revolver in October 2010. The facility matures in October 2015.

Pricing on the existing loan is 400bp over Libor with a 75bp facility fee. Citigroup leads the existing $5 billion deal. Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada and UBS are also senior lenders.

Editing By Jon Methven

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
