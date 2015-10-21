FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM's CEO says no change in diesel demand expectations due VW
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 21, 2015 / 3:28 PM / 2 years ago

GM's CEO says no change in diesel demand expectations due VW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said on Wednesday the company has not adjusted its expectations for diesel vehicle demand because of the Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) emissions scandal.

“Our outlook for diesel remains unchanged. I think it is too early to look and make any judgments on that,” Barra told analysts on an earnings conference call.

GM Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens said the company will post profit margins in North America of at least 10 percent for 2015 and next year. Some 72 percent of GM’s third-quarter revenue was derived from its home market in North America.

Stevens also said that so far in October, the company’s China retails sales are up more than 10 percent, adding that the market in China “has not fallen off a cliff as some observers predicted.”

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.