General Motors CFO says no end soon to challenges in Brazil
October 21, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

General Motors CFO says no end soon to challenges in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens said on Wednesday the macroeconomic challenges in Brazil will remain in the near term but the company has “huge upside leverage once the macro situation changes” in South America’s largest economy.

GM’s car sales so far in October are up versus a year ago, Stevens said to reporters after the No. 1 U.S. automaker reported third-quarter financial results.

Stevens also reaffirmed GM’s past forecasts that it will show profit in Europe in 2016. It would be GM’s first profit in Europe since 1999.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Joseph White; Editing by Chizu Nomiyamam and Jeffrey Benkoe

