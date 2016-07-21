FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

GM will cut costs in Europe to offset any Brexit expenses: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General Motors Co. CFO Chuck Stevens speaks to the media during the GM Global Business Conference at the GM Milford Proving Grounds in Milford, Michigan, October 1, 2015.Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens said on Thursday that "everything is on the table" regarding where the company may cut costs in Europe to offset an expense of up to $400 million in the second half of 2016 due to Britain's vote to exit the European Union.

Stevens also told reporters that the company's acquisition price for Cruise Automation, made as GM strives to develop self-driving vehicles, was $581 million, split evenly between cash and stock. Stevens said future expenses include bonuses based on performance goals for key Cruise employees.

Earlier Thursday, GM reported record profits that handily beat analysts' expectations.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
