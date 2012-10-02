FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM sees September U.S. auto sales at annualized rate of 14.6 million
October 2, 2012

GM sees September U.S. auto sales at annualized rate of 14.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said U.S. auto sales for September are estimated to be 14.6 million vehicles on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis.

That figure would be slightly higher than the 14.5 million vehicles on an annualized basis in August.

Major automakers on Tuesday are reporting their September sales figures. September sales by midday Tuesday were on a pace to show a 12 percent sales gain from last September. Honda Motor Co was the largest automaker by U.S. sales that had not yet reported monthly numbers.

Reporting By Bernie Woodall; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
