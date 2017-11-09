FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM schedules investor event to discuss 'an autonomous future'
November 9, 2017

GM schedules investor event to discuss 'an autonomous future'

Joseph White

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co(GM.N) on Thursday said it will outline “our vision for an autonomous future” in a webcast for investors on Nov. 30, the latest signal from the largest U.S. automaker that it intends to expand its efforts to put self-driving cars to commercial use.

FILE PHOTO - The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

GM’s announcement comes just days after Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Waymo self-driving car unit said it would launch within the next few months a robo-taxi service in a Phoenix suburb using minivans that would have no human driver in the front seat.

Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
