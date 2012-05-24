FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM recalls 4,300 cars in U.S. for airbag issue
May 24, 2012 / 12:09 PM / 5 years ago

GM recalls 4,300 cars in U.S. for airbag issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday it is recalling 4,304 Chevrolet Malibu Eco cars sold in the United States to reprogram a module that controls airbag deployments.

The U.S. automaker said in what it described as rare cases under extremely aggressive turning, the roof rail airbags in some 2013 model year Malibu Ecos might inflate. It also said in another scenario it described as rarer that the airbags and safety belt pretensioners might not deploy.

GM said no crashes or injuries have been reported related to this issue.

GM said it discovered the problem during a development test in which one of the cars was performing extreme maneuvers. It said letters will be mailed to car owners on June 1 with instructions to have the reprogramming done at no cost at a dealer.

Reporting By Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

