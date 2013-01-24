FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Guardian-owner ends talks on Auto Trader sale: FT
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 24, 2013 / 3:40 AM / in 5 years

Guardian-owner ends talks on Auto Trader sale: FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The publisher of Britain’s Guardian and Observer newspapers has ended talks on selling its stake in Trader Media Group because the price offered fell short of expectations, the Financial Times said on Thursday.

Trader Media Group, which owns the Auto Trader classified cars sales website and magazine, is a joint venture between Guardian Media Group (GMG) and private venture company Apax, and its profits help offset operating losses at GMG’s newspapers.

The Financial Times, citing two people with knowledge of the offer, said Apax had been interested in buying GMG’s 50.1 percent stake at a price that valued the group at about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion), including net debt of 600 million pounds.

That fell short of GMG’s expectations, it said.

GMG’s talks with other private equity investors have also ended, the FT said. Groups including Hellman & Friedman and KKR have been reportedly been interested.

A spokesman for GMG declined to comment. Apax officials were not available for comment.

($1 = 0.6313 British pounds)

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.