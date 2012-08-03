GMP Capital posts loss on weak capital markets

(Reuters) - GMP Capital Inc (GMP.TO) reported a second-quarter loss as weakness persisted in capital markets and said equity underwriting has slowed considerably.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was C$4.1 million, or 6 Canadian cents per basic share, compared with net income of C$2.7 million, or 4 Canadian cents per basic share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, GMP, one of Canada’s most successful independent investment dealers, reported a net loss of 5 Canadian cents per basic share.