GNC Holdings suspends sale of USPlabs products
November 20, 2015 / 1:22 AM / 2 years ago

GNC Holdings suspends sale of USPlabs products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A GNC store is seen in Westminster, Colorado October 22, 2015. Nutritional supplement retailer GNC Holding Inc knowingly sold products spiked with two synthetic drugs, Oregon's attorney general has charged, USA Today reported on Thursday, citing internal company records and a lawsuit. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Nutritional products retailer GNC Holdings Inc said it was suspending sales of all products manufactured by USPlabs LLC after the U.S. Justice Department filed criminal charges on USPlabs.

“We have no reason to believe that there are any health and safety issues with respect to any USPlabs products currently sold by GNC, it is in the best interest of our customers to suspend the sale of the company’s products pending further review,” GNC said in a statement on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed criminal charges on Tuesday against USPlabs, which sold the workout supplement Jack3d, and against six of its executives for the unlawful sale of nutritional supplements.

USPlabs could not be reached immediately for a comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

