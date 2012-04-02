Ontario pension fund makes approach for UK's Goals Soccer

(Reuters) - Goals Soccer Centres Plc (GOAL.L), which runs 5-a-side football Centers throughout the UK, said it had received a preliminary approach from a Canadian pension fund that analysts reckoned could result in a deal valued at up to 76.8 million pounds.

The news of the approach sent the company’s shares up as much as 24 percent, raising its market value to 64.7 million pounds ($103.37 million). The stock was trading up 14 percent at 121 pence at 1018 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

An offer from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan could come anywhere between 130 pence and 158 pence a share, analysts said. A bid at the top end of the range values the company at 76.8 million pounds.

“The shares have been on a very, very low rating for a long time,” Cenkos Securities analyst Ian Berry said. “I don’t think the current price is anything like what the business is worth.”

“The debt should be coming down very quickly now and that’s been the main concern.”

Goals Soccer, whose shares have shed 14 percent over the past year, had net debt of 53.2 million pounds as on December 31.

While the company’s flat profitability in the last three years could not be ignored, it had shown earnings resilience in its core activity of football, making it a fundamentally sound business, said N+1 Brewin’s Sahill Shan in a client note.

In February, the firm reported a 21 percent increase in pretax profit, with its growing football segment contributing 73 percent of total sales.

Goals Soccer runs 42 5-a-side football Centers across the UK and each centre houses several pitches that are made of synthetic grass and are typically floodlit.

“We fundamentally believe that Goals is a relatively stronger business, well invested, highly cash generative and has a nascent international angle,” Shan said, and raised his price target on the firm’s stock to 140 pence from 111 pence.

In 2009, rival Powerleague Group was acquired by Patron Sports Leisure, a company indirectly owned by private-equity firm Patron Capital.

“We would expect other private equity to look at Goals, it is a market leader in a sector that would appear to have good structural growth opportunities,” Peel Hunt’s Paul Hickman said.

Goals Soccer Centers said April 30 was the initial deadline, by which time Ontario Teachers would need to announce whether it planned to make an offer, as per the takeover panel code.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has C$107.5 billion in net assets and administers the pensions of 295,000 active and retired teachers in Ontario. It had recently sold off its entire stake in Canadian sports empire Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns National Hockey League’s Toronto Maple Leafs.

Goals Soccer was being advised by Canaccord Genuity Ltd. The company did not reveal any additional details regarding the approach in its statement.

($1 = 0.6259 British pounds)