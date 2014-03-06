Cohen's SAC Capital has 5.4 percent passive stake in Gogo Inc

An exterior view of the headquarters of SAC Capital Advisors, L.P. in Stamford, Connecticut July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

(Reuters) - SAC Capital Advisors, the investment manager founded by Steven A. Cohen, said on Thursday it has taken a 5.4 percent stake in Gogo Inc, a provider of in-flight Wi-Fi service.

SAC said in a regulatory filing it now owns 4.5 million shares in the company. Investment managers are required to make a regulatory filing if they own more than 5 percent of a company.

Cohen’s SAC Capital Advisors pleaded guilty to insider trading late last year and is now transforming itself into a family office which will manage only Cohen’s personal fortune, which was recently estimated by Forbes magazine at $11 billion.

The firm returned capital to outside investors in January after more than two decades as one of the industry’s best-performing hedge funds.

Gogo’s shares dipped 0.2 percent to close at $24.29 on Thursday, a day after gaining 12.2 percent in heavy trading.