Australian police catch suspected thief who stole from a mint

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Police in Australia on Tuesday charged a former worker at the Perth Mint with stealing more than A$75,000 ($54,000) worth of coins and gold bars.

The theft occurred during the 27-year-old man’s short employment as a contractor at the mint, the Western Australian Police Gold Stealing Detection Unit said.

The Perth Mint has sophisticated security measures to detect any breaches and the theft was an isolated incident and no customers’ precious metals were taken, the mint said in a statement.