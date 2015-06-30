Bears winning gold tug-of-war as U.S. rate view outweighs Greece

Gold bars from the vault of a bank are seen in this illustration picture taken in Zurich November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Gold’s underperformance in the face of what should be bullish pressure from the Greek crisis points to much broader weakness as investors gear up for rising interest rates in the United States this year.

When the threat of a Greek exit from the euro zone first flared in 2010, gold prices rallied to a succession of what were then record highs, setting them up for a push the following year to a peak of $1,920.30 an ounce.

This time around, with Grexit once again on investors’ minds as the country heads towards default on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.78 billion) loan from the International Monetary Fund, gold is down nearly 2 percent from the start of the month and little changed from the end of 2013, a year when prices tumbled 28 percent.

“The things we look at for gold are the U.S. equity risk premium, the U.S. dollar and U.S. real interest rates,” Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Lewis said. “None of those have actually changed because of this.”

“Only if Greece starts to spill into those United States-centric factors would we see more of a rally in gold.”

That picture is very different to five years ago, he said. “In 2010 ... U.S. financial indicators were also moving in the direction where you would have expected gold to go higher.”

The Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing measures in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis helped to create ideal conditions for gold to rise, with falling U.S. interest rates and increasing risk-aversion in Europe.

The falling interest rates served to cut the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while pressuring the dollar.

The prospect of the first U.S. rate rise in nearly a decade this year is maintaining pressure on gold, keeping it pegged in its narrowest range between highs and lows in eight years this quarter, of less than $70 an ounce.

“Far more investors are drawn to the market during the periods of high volatility,” GFMS analyst Saida Litosh told the Reuters Global Gold Forum on Tuesday.

Given the cards stacked against gold, analysts argue that, without fears over Greece, prices could be significantly lower.

There is still scope for the crisis to drive more risk-averse money into gold, if it worsens to the point where Greece leaves the euro zone, or if there is contagion into other economies in the bloc, such as Italy, Portugal or Spain.

“It’s early days and Greece still has the potential to create more demand for gold,” Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said. “(But) more widely, the feeling is the Fed will move later this year.”

“That’s going to be hurting gold and prove more compelling than any safe-haven flows.”

($1 = 0.8982 euros)