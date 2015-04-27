FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LBMA review to consider creation of London gold trading exchange
April 27, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

LBMA review to consider creation of London gold trading exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A bar of gold bullion is seen in the museum of the Bank of England, in London in this March 25, 2008 file photograph. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Bullion Market Association has commissioned EY to undertake a review of the London gold market and recommend further developments, it said on Monday, including the possibility of creating an exchange for gold trading in London.

The study by financial services group EY will consider “a range of options” to benefit the bullion market within the remit of enhancing liquidity and transparency, it said.

“The review undertaken by EY will consider the current structure of the market, and whether it’s possible to move from an over-the-counter market as we have got at the moment, to other options such as an exchange,” a spokesman for the LBMA said. “But that is likely to be a longer term development.”

Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Veronica Brown and Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
