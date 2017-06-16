Oil languishes near multi-month lows on glut fears
TOKYO Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, trading around multi-month lows as investors discounted evidence of strong compliance by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers with a deal to cut global output.
Gold Reserve Inc (GRZ.V) said on Friday it received $40 million from the government of Venezuela as part of a $1.03 billion settlement arbitrated by the World Bank for the termination of its Las Brisas gold concession in 2009.
Venezuela will pay the balance in installments over the next two years as part of an amended Settlement Agreement, the Canadian miner said.
The company said the settlement also includes the price agreed for the mining data related to the Brisas, one of the largest gold mines in Venezuela and in the world.
The miner, in August last year, had said Venezuela agreed to acquire the company's mining data for $240 million as part of a joint venture to exploit the Brisas mine.
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
TOKYO Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, trading around multi-month lows as investors discounted evidence of strong compliance by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers with a deal to cut global output.
SHANGHAI Business confidence in Asia rose to a three-year-high in the second quarter of the year, propelled by a slew of favorable economic data across the region and easing concerns over the health of China's economy, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.