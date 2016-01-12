Gold eyes rebound to early November levels as double bottom confirmed

LONDON (Reuters) - Gold is poised for further gains after twice rebounding from its December lows, but the metal remains in a structural downtrend after falling for a third straight year in 2015, technical analysts said.

Gold twice bounced from the $1,045-1,050 area last month, helping to form a chart pattern known as a double bottom. This is a bullish reversal pattern created when a price twice defends a low, then rises above the peak between those lows.

The pattern was confirmed when gold broke above its December high at $1,088 an ounce last week, during a New Year rally that gave gold its best week since mid-August.

“The measurements you can take from that suggest we can go towards $1,130-1,140, and I’d be looking to buy any dips you get at the moment looking for that,” independent technical analyst Cliff Green, of the Cliff Green Consultancy, said.

“That’s a measurement taken from the double bottom in the $1,045-50 area, and the rally between those two,” he said, saying the target was approximately double the distance between the low and high points of that pattern.

“(But) in terms of the major cycle, this would still be categorized as a correction within that longer-term downtrend.”

A rebound to $1,130 an ounce would represent gold’s highest level since early November.

Some resistance is expected ahead of that level. The 100-day moving average at $1,108 has capped gains in recent days, sending prices back below $1,100 an ounce. Technical analysts at ScotiaMocatta flag up resistance there and at $1,120, the 50 percent retracement of the move from $1,190 to $1,046.

“We are bullish the metal while it closes above the double bottom pivot of $1,088,” it said, however.

The 200-day moving average, currently at $1,136 but in a declining pattern, may also provide resistance at higher levels.

The metal was tipped to reach $1,000 an ounce late last year after a dramatic slide in November took it to a 5-1/2-year low in early December at $1,045.85. That target is still intact, analysts said, once the current bullish pattern plays out.

“For now the double bottom at $1,050 is firm, but we could revisit it for sure on any improvement in risk sentiment,” Sucden analyst Kash Kamal said. “We’ve only retraced a third of that downside move from October highs.”

“We’re still under pressure. If you look at the general movement over the last 12 months, it’s still trending lower.”