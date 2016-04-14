FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guatemala Goldcorp mine tunnel collapses, one trapped
April 14, 2016 / 9:51 PM / a year ago

Guatemala Goldcorp mine tunnel collapses, one trapped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - A tunnel collapsed inside a Goldcorp gold and silver mine in Guatemala on Thursday and one worker is trapped inside, the Canadian company said.

The collapse occurred at the Marlin mine in the department of San Marcos, around 250 km (155 miles) to the northwest of Guatemala City, said Julio Merida, general manager of Montana Exploradora de Guatemala, Goldcorp’s local unit.

Goldcorp said in a statement that one worker was trapped underground and still missing.

In 2015, Goldcorp, the world’s largest gold producer by market value, produced 168,600 ounces of gold at the mine, of a total of around 3.5 million ounces of gold worldwide.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu and Christine Murray; Editing by Alistair Bell

