Canadian gold miner Goldcorp reports fourth-quarter profit

(Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday compared to a steep loss a year ago, as much lower costs at its gold mines in the Americas offset lower production.

Goldcorp, the world's third-biggest gold producer by market value, reported net earnings of $101 million, or 12 cents a share, in the three months ended December. That compared with a loss of $4.3 billion, or $5.14 per share, a year earlier when the Canadian miner wrote down the value of a mine in Argentina.