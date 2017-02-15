FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian gold miner Goldcorp reports fourth-quarter profit
February 15, 2017 / 10:30 PM / 6 months ago

Canadian gold miner Goldcorp reports fourth-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday compared to a steep loss a year ago, as much lower costs at its gold mines in the Americas offset lower production.

Goldcorp, the world's third-biggest gold producer by market value, reported net earnings of $101 million, or 12 cents a share, in the three months ended December. That compared with a loss of $4.3 billion, or $5.14 per share, a year earlier when the Canadian miner wrote down the value of a mine in Argentina.

Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernard Orr

