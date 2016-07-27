FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Miner Goldcorp reports loss as output falls by a third
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 27, 2016 / 10:56 PM / a year ago

Miner Goldcorp reports loss as output falls by a third

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A mine of Canadian mining giant Goldcorp (top) is seen near the village of Carrizalillo, Mexico, November 12, 2015.Henry Romero

(Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc on Wednesday posted a far bigger second-quarter net loss than expected as production fell by almost one-third and costs rose partly due to a maintenance shutdown and slow restart of its biggest mine.

Goldcorp, the world's third-biggest gold producer by market value, also said it would go ahead with plans to expand its Penasquito mine in Mexico and Musselwhite mine in Canada.

Production at Vancouver-based Goldcorp, which operates only in the Americas, plunged to 613,400 ounces in the quarter from 908,000 ounces in the year-ago period.

Goldcorp said it had expected gold production to decline mainly due to lower ore grades and a 10-day mill shutdown for maintenance at Penasquito. Operations resumed more slowly than had been expected.

The exhaustion of surface stockpiles at its Cerro Negro mine in Argentina, as well as a decision to lay off workers at the site, also reduced output.

All-in sustaining costs to produce an ounce of gold, an industry cost benchmark, rose to $1,067 from $853 a year ago in the quarter. Most other gold miners' costs have been falling.

Goldcorp reported a net loss of $78 million, or 9 cents a share, in the three months to end-June. That compared with net earnings of $392 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 3 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Goldcorp affirmed its 2016 gold production forecast of 2.8 million to 3.1 million ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $850 to $925 per ounce.

Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.