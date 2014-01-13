FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'12 Years a Slave' wins Golden Globe for best drama film
#Entertainment News
January 13, 2014 / 4:05 AM / 4 years ago

'12 Years a Slave' wins Golden Globe for best drama film

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEVERLY HILLS, California (Reuters) - “12 Years a Slave” won the Golden Globe award on Sunday for the best dramatic film, the annual Hollywood award show’s top prize.

“12 Years a Slave,” directed by British filmmaker Steve McQueen, is the true life story of a free black man who is kidnapped and sold into slavery in pre-Civil War America.

The Golden Globes, handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were awarded at a star-studded dinner in Beverly Hills.

Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
