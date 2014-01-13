Factbox: Winners of the 71st Golden Globe Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, California (Reuters) - The Hollywood Foreign Press Association handed out the 71st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday for film and television.
Following is a list of winners.
“12 Years a Slave”
“American Hustle”
Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Amy Adams, “American Hustle”
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity”
“The Great Beauty,” Italy
“Frozen”
Spike Jonze, “Her”
Alex Ebert, “All Is Lost”
“Ordinary Love,” “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”
Woody Allen
“Breaking Bad,” AMC
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” FOX
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Andy Samberg, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”
“Behind the Candelabra,” HBO
Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra”
Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake”
Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan”
Jacqueline Bisset, “Dancing on the Edge”
