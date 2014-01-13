Factbox: Winners of the 71st Golden Globe Awards

Actress Lupita Nyong'o, actor Chimetel Ejiotor, director Steve McQueen, actress Sarah Paulson and actor Michael Fassbender (2nd L-R) pose backstage with their Best Motion Picture - Drama award for the film "12 Years a Slave" at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

BEVERLY HILLS, California (Reuters) - The Hollywood Foreign Press Association handed out the 71st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday for film and television.

Following is a list of winners.

FILM

BEST DRAMA

“12 Years a Slave”

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“American Hustle”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Amy Adams, “American Hustle”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

BEST DIRECTOR

Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“The Great Beauty,” Italy

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Frozen”

BEST SCREENPLAY

Spike Jonze, “Her”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Alex Ebert, “All Is Lost”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Ordinary Love,” “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

CECIL B. DEMILLE AWARD

Woody Allen

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Breaking Bad,” AMC

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” FOX

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY

Andy Samberg, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”

BEST TV FILM OR MINISERIES

“Behind the Candelabra,” HBO

BEST ACTOR, MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE

Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra”

BEST ACTRESS, MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE

Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, TV/MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE

Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, TV/MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE

Jacqueline Bisset, “Dancing on the Edge”