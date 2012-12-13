Factbox: Key Golden Globe Award film nominations

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's new Golden Globe statuettes are shown during a news conference in Beverly Hills, California January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Thursday announced nominations for the 70th Golden Globe Awards.

Following is a list of key film nominees. Winners will be announced on January 13 in Beverly Hills.

BEST DRAMA

“Argo”

“Django Unchained”

“Life of Pi”

“Lincoln”

“Zero Dark Thirty”

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

“Les Miserables”

“Moonrise Kingdom”

“Salmon Fishing in Yemen”

“Silver Linings Playbook”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”

Richard Gere, “Arbitrage”

John Hawkes, “The Sessions”

Joaquin Phoenix, “The Master”

Denzel Washington, “Flight”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Marion Cotillard, “Rust and Bone”

Helen Mirren, “Hitchcock”

Naomi Watts, “The Impossible”

Rachel Weisz, “The Deep Blue Sea”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Jack Black, “Bernie”

Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Hugh Jackman, “Les Miserables”

Ewan McGregor, “Salmon Fishing in Yemen”

Bill Murray, “Hyde Park on Hudson”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Emily Blunt, “Salmon Fishing in Yemen”

Judi Dench, “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Maggie Smith, “Quartet”

Meryl Streep, “Hope Springs”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Alan Arkin, “Argo”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Django Unchained”

Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”

Tommy Lee Jones, “Lincoln”

Christoph Waltz, “Django Unchained”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, “The Master”

Sally Field, “Lincoln”

Anne Hathaway, “Les Miserables”

Helen Hunt, “The Sessions”

Nicole Kidman, “The Paperboy”

BEST DIRECTOR

Ben Affleck, “Argo”

Kathryn Bigelow, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Ang Lee, “Life of Pi”

Steven Spielberg, “Lincoln”

Quentin Tarantino, “Django Unchained”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Amour” (Austria)

“A Royal Affair” (Denmark)

“The Intouchables” (France)

“Kon-Tiki” (Norway/UK/Denmark)

“Rust and Bone” (France)

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Brave”

“Frankenweenie”

“Hotel Transylvania”

“Rise of the Guardians”

“Wreck-It Ralph”

BEST SCREENPLAY

Mark Boal, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Tony Kushner, “Lincoln”

David O. Russell, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Quentin Tarantino, “Django Unchained”

Chris Terrio, “Argo”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Mychael Danna, “Life of Pi”

Alexandre Desplat, “Argo”

Dario Marianelli, “Anna Karenina”

Tom Tykwer, Johnny Klimek, Reinhold Heil, “Cloud Atlas”

John Williams, “Lincoln”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“FOR YOU,” “Act of Valor” (Monty Powell/Keith Urban)

“NOT RUNNING ANYMORE,” “Stand Up Guys” (Jon Bon Jovi)

“SAFE & SOUND,” “The Hunger Games” (Taylor Swift/John Paul White/Joy Williams/T Bone Burnett

“SKYFALL,” “Skyfall” (Adele/Paul Epworth)

“SUDDENLY,” “Les Miserables” (Claude-Michel Schonberg/Alain Boublil)