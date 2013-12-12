Factbox: Key Golden Globe Award film nominations

BEVERLY HILLS, California (Reuters) - The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Thursday announced nominations for the 71st Golden Globe Awards.

Following is a list of key film nominees. Winners will be announced on January 12 in Beverly Hills.

BEST DRAMA

“12 Years a Slave”

“Captain Phillips”

“Gravity”

“Philomena”

“Rush”

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“American Hustle”

“Her”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Nebraska”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Idris Elba, “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Robert Redford, “All is Lost”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Judi Dench, “Philomena”

Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”

Kate Winslet, “Labor Day”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Christian Bale, “American Hustle”

Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Her”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Amy Adams, “American Hustle”

Julie Delpy, “Before Midnight”

Greta Gerwig, “Frances Ha”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Enough Said”

Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”

Daniel Bruhl, “Rush”

Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”

Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”

Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Lupita Nyong‘o, “12 Years a Slave”

Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”

June Squibb, “Nebraska”

BEST DIRECTOR

Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity”

Paul Greengrass, “Captain Phillips”

Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Alexander Payne, “Nebraska”

David O. Russell, “American Hustle”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Blue is the Warmest Color,” France

“The Great Beauty,” Italy

“The Hunt,” Denmark

“The Past,” Iran

“The Wind Rises,” Japan

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“The Croods”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Frozen”

BEST SCREENPLAY

Spike Jonze, “Her”

Bob Nelson, “Nebraska”

Steve Coogan, Jeff Pope, “Philomena”

John Ridley, “12 Years a Slave”

David O. Russell, Eric Warren Singer, “American Hustle”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Alex Ebert, “All Is Lost”

Alex Heffes, “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

Steven Price, “Gravity”

John Williams, “The Book Thief”

Hans Zimmer, “12 Years a Slave”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Atlas,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

“Let It Go,” “Frozen”

“Ordinary Love,” “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

“Please Mr. Kennedy,” “Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Sweeter Than Fiction,” “One Chance”