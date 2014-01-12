Factbox: Nominees for the 71st Golden Globe Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, California (Reuters) - The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will hand out the 71st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday for film and television.

Following is a list of the nominees for the awards.

FILM

BEST DRAMA

“12 Years a Slave”

“Captain Phillips”

“Gravity”

“Philomena”

“Rush”

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“American Hustle”

“Her”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Nebraska”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Idris Elba, “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Robert Redford, “All Is Lost”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Judi Dench, “Philomena”

Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”

Kate Winslet, “Labor Day”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Christian Bale, “American Hustle”

Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Her”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Amy Adams, “American Hustle”

Julie Delpy, “Before Midnight”

Greta Gerwig, “Frances Ha”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Enough Said”

Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”

Daniel Bruhl, “Rush”

Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”

Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”

Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Lupita Nyong‘o, “12 Years a Slave”

Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”

June Squibb, “Nebraska”

BEST DIRECTOR

Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity”

Paul Greengrass, “Captain Phillips”

Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Alexander Payne, “Nebraska”

David O. Russell, “American Hustle”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Blue is the Warmest Color,” France

“The Great Beauty,” Italy

“The Hunt,” Denmark

“The Past,” Iran

“The Wind Rises,” Japan

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“The Croods”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Frozen”

BEST SCREENPLAY

Spike Jonze, “Her”

Bob Nelson, “Nebraska”

Steve Coogan, Jeff Pope, “Philomena”

John Ridley, “12 Years a Slave”

David O. Russell, Eric Warren Singer, “American Hustle”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Alex Ebert, “All Is Lost”

Alex Heffes, “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

Steven Price, “Gravity”

John Williams, “The Book Thief”

Hans Zimmer, “12 Years a Slave”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Atlas,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

“Let It Go,” “Frozen”

“Ordinary Love,” “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

“Please Mr. Kennedy,” “Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Sweeter Than Fiction,” “One Chance”

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Breaking Bad,” AMC

“Downton Abbey,” PBS

“The Good Wife,” CBS

“House of Cards,” Netflix

“Masters of Sex,” Showtime

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“The Big Bang Theory,” CBS

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” FOX

“Girls,” HBO

“Modern Family,” ABC

“Parks and Recreation,” NBC

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Michael Sheen, “Masters of Sex”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

James Spader, “The Blacklist”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Taylor Schilling, “Orange is the New Black”

Kerry Washington, “Scandal”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY

Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development”

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”

Michael J. Fox, “The Michael J. Fox Show”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Andy Samberg, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY

Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl”

Lena Dunham, “Girls”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”

BEST TV FILM OR MINISERIES

“American Horror Story: Coven,” FX Networks

“Behind the Candelabra,” HBO

“Dancing on the Edge,” Starz

“Top of the Lake,” Sundance Channel

“White Queen,” Starz

BEST ACTOR, MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE

Matt Damon, “Behind the Candelabra”

Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “Dancing on the Edge”

Idris Elba, “Luther”

Al Pacino, “Phil Spector”

BEST ACTRESS, MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE

Helena Bonham Carter, “Burton and Taylor”

Rebecca Ferguson, “White Queen”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Coven”

Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector”

Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, TV/MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE

Josh Charles, “The Good Wife”

Rob Lowe, “Behind the Candelabra”

Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”

Corey Stoll, “House of Cards”

Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, TV/MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE

Jacqueline Bisset, “Dancing on the Edge”

Janet McTeer, “White Queen”

Hayden Panettiere, “Nashville”

Monica Potter, “Parenthood”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”