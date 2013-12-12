Factbox: Key Golden Globe Award television nominations

BEVERLY HILLS, California (Reuters) - The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Thursday announced nominations for the 71st Golden Globe Awards.

Following is a list of key television nominees. Winners will be announced on January 12 in Beverly Hills.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Breaking Bad,” AMC

“Downton Abbey,” PBS

“The Good Wife,” CBS

“House of Cards,” Netflix

“Masters of Sex,” Showtime

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“The Big Bang Theory,” CBS

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” FOX

“Girls,” HBO

“Modern Family,” ABC

“Parks and Recreation,” NBC

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Michael Sheen, “Masters of Sex”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

James Spader, “The Blacklist”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Taylor Schilling, “Orange is the New Black”

Kerry Washington, “Scandal”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY

Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development”

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”

Michael J. Fox, “The Michael J. Fox Show”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Andy Samberg, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY

Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl”

Lena Dunham, “Girls”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”

BEST TV FILM OR MINISERIES

“American Horror Story: Coven,” FX Networks

“Behind the Candelabra,” HBO

“Dancing on the Edge,” Starz

“Top of the Lake,” Sundance Channel

“White Queen,” Starz

BEST ACTOR, MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE

Matt Damon, “Behind the Candelabra”

Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “Dancing on the Edge”

Idris Elba, “Luther”

Al Pacino, “Phil Spector”

BEST ACTRESS, MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE

Helena Bonham Carter, “Burton and Taylor”

Rebecca Ferguson, “White Queen”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Coven”

Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector”

Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, TV/MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE

Josh Charles, “The Good Wife”

Rob Lowe, “Behind the Candelabra”

Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”

Corey Stoll, “House of Cards”

Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, TV/MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE

Jacqueline Bisset, “Dancing on the Edge”

Janet McTeer, “White Queen”

Hayden Panettiere, “Nashville”

Monica Potter, “Parenthood”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”