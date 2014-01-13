Individuality blossoms on Golden Globes red carpet

Actress Jennifer Lawrence, from the film "American Hustle," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

BEVERLY HILLS, California (Reuters) - Bold reds, shimmering metallics and vibrant floral hues blossomed on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, as the world’s biggest stars shirked trends in favor of individual statements on one of the most watched Hollywood runways.

Red hues, sometimes avoided for being too similar to the red carpet, were represented in a variety of silhouettes, such as “American Hustle” best film comedy actress nominee Amy Adams in a plunging halter Valentino in homage to the 1970s style of the film, saying “I am kind of influenced by my character.”

Newcomer Lupita Nyong‘o, nominated for best supporting actress in a film for “12 Years a Slave,” stunned fans with her fitted red Ralph Lauren gown with caped sleeves. Other stars opting for the bold hue included Berenice Bejo in a lace Giambattista Valli gown, “Nebraska” nominee June Squibb in a beaded velvet Tadashi Shoji, and Emma Watson spinning a twist on the traditional gown with a red Christian Dior tunic and pants combination.

“The dress has pants, which I thought was the coolest thing ever. I feel so comfortable,” Watson told Reuters.

Vibrant hues also came in the form of a jade green column dress on Reese Witherspoon, pregnant Olivia Wilde donned a form-fitted sparkling emerald Gucci gown, and “Scandal” actress Kerry Washington, also pregnant with her first child, opted for a mint green Balenciaga. “Masters of Sex” actress Caitlin FitzGerald wore a turquoise blue Emilia Wickstead gown, while “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland opted for a peach Georges Hobeika dress.

“I was very impressed with the diversity, by the lack of trend and the somewhat unconventional choices on the red carpet this year. No one color or shape or designer dominated,” Hal Rubenstein, InStyle’s editor-at-large, told Reuters.

UNDERSTATED METALLICS, BLACK GOWNS ADD CONTRAST

Actress Amy Adams arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Pale golds and silvers were dotted among the vibrant tones. “New Girl” best TV comedy actress nominee Zooey Deschanel wore a pale gold beaded flowing Oscar de la Renta dress, and “Downton Abbey” best TV drama actress nominee Michelle Dockery also wore a strapless silver and gold beaded gown by the designer.

Mila Kunis rocked a sleeveless Emilio Pucci beaded silver gown, while “Breaking Bad” actress Anna Gunn wore a blush gold Donna Karan Atelier gown and actress Sally Hawkins from “Blue Jasmine” wore a vintage cream beaded Dior gown from the design house’s archives. “House of Cards” star Robin Wright picked up the best TV drama actress award in a shimmering gold Reem Acra gown.

“If you’re going to do a shiny dress with sparkle, it has to be understated, or else it’ll look garish. If you’re going to go glittery, you have to pare it down,” Rubenstein said.

Jennifer Lawrence, who picked up the first award of the night for her best supporting role in “American Hustle,” wore a white strapless Dior haute couture dress with tiers divided by black belts, while Australian actress Margot Robbie from “The Wolf of Wall Street” donned a fitted cream Gucci gown with green crystal details.

In contrast to the vibrant hues, “Blue Jasmine” actress Cate Blanchett led the stars in black, in a high-neck fitted lace Armani Prive dress, while “The Good Wife” star Julianna Margulies opted for a V-neck wide-skirted black gown with gold embroidery by Andrew Gn. “Saving Mr. Banks” actress Emma Thompson also opted for a gold and black combination with a vintage embroidered Lanvin dress.

“August: Osage County” star Meryl Streep chose an understated satin black Vivienne Westwood dress, while her co-star, Julia Roberts, added a white-sleeved shirt to her black strapless Dolce & Gabbana dress, while “Girls” actress Allison Williams wore a form-fitted Alexander McQueen black and white column gown.

Rubenstein picked Blanchett, Robbie, Nyong‘o, Williams and FitzGerald among his picks for best-dressed, but added that he felt everyone made an effort to look individual this year.