Reactions from leading Golden Globe nominees

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced nominations for the 2012 Golden Globe Awards on Thursday. Winners will be named at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills on January 13.

Following is a list of reactions from nominees, received by Reuters in statements via email or telephone.

** “I‘m very grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for so generously acknowledging us in a year of such powerful films and performances.” -- Daniel Day-Lewis, best drama actor nominee, “Lincoln.”

** “Alma thanks you from the bottom of her heart for the recognition of her contribution to film.” -- Helen Mirren, best drama actress nominee, “Hitchcock.”

** “OK ... I‘m only doing Richard Linklater movies from now on. I‘m so proud of our little engine that could. Thank you HFPA!” -- Jack Black, best comedy actor nominee, “Bernie.”

** “What a great way to wake up! I couldn’t be happier or more grateful for this news. Congratulations to Hugh and everyone who worked on ‘Les Mis’ for their contribution to the best picture nomination!!!” -- Anne Hathaway, best supporting actress nominee, “Les Miserables.”

** “I am deeply honored and grateful to the HFPA for these very generous nominations. Making ‘Life of Pi’ was one of the most challenging yet rewarding experiences of my life.” -- Ang Lee, best director/drama nominee, “Life of Pi.”

** “Everyone who is involved with ‘Smash,’ whether on the outskirts or at the epicenter, is thrilled and dancing in the aisles this morning on this wonderful news.” -- Steven Spielberg, executive producer of best TV comedy series nominee, “Smash.”

** “Ryan Murphy has again created a challenging character for me to play and it is a privilege to work with such a talented group of actors on this one-of-a kind show.” -- Jessica Lange, best TV miniseries actress nominee, “American Horror Story: Asylum”

** “There’s no one more fun to play than ‘Gloria’ and I feel lucky every day I get to be on set with my ”Modern Family.“ I‘m so happy for Eric and of course the rest of my cast for our nomination.” -- Sofia Vergara, best supporting TV actress nominee, “Modern Family.”

** “Never in a million years did I ever think I’d come close to such a thing! Truly wonderful, I feel very lucky! Thank you!! And thank you to the Bond family for giving me the opportunity.” -- Adele, best original song co-nominee, “Skyfall.”

** “The adventure of ‘Brave’ began in Scotland, where the mystery and majesty of the land fueled our imaginations. From haggis to highland games, creating this film truly changed our fate.” -- Mark Andrews, writer/director of best animated feature nominee, “Brave.”

** “The journey seems so impossible, from trying to get it off the ground for five long years and almost failing, to having it travel outside of Denmark’s borders and now this momentous thing.” -- Nikolaj Arcel, co-writer/director of best foreign language film nominee “A Royal Affair.”

** “I‘m so honored by these nominations and excited that the film is receiving this recognition.” -- John Hawkes, best drama actor nominee, “The Sessions.”

** “This was a complicated and challenging role. It’s nice to have the HFPA acknowledge the performance and for me to share the nomination with such brilliant actors.” -- Richard Gere, best drama actor nominee, “Arbitrage.”

** “The cast, crew and staff of ‘The Newsroom’ are humbled to be in such elite company and we look forward to dramatizing this nomination a year and a half from now.” -- Aaron Sorkin, creator of best TV drama series nominee “The Newsroom.”

** “Being nominated is wonderful, of course. I‘m very happy. With each new film you’re starting from scratch - the success of your last film is no guarantee for how your next film will do.” -- Michael Haneke, director of best foreign language nominee “Amour.”

** “It’s an honor, sincerely, and very humbling to be singled out this way by the HFPA. We’re grateful, and encouraged by their support, especially since our film has such a diverse, international cast, and as the HFPA represent so many countries across the globe.” -- Kathryn Bigelow, director/producer, of best drama nominee “Zero Dark Thirty.”

** “I think the film has certainly spoken to an American audience. People have become frustrated with the political process, and the movie takes you on a journey that shows the democratic process is difficult but the end result is a very satisfying process.” -- Kathleen Kennedy, producer of best drama nominee “Lincoln.”

** “It’s very gratifying to get this many nominations from the HFPA for a film I worked so hard on and am so passionate about.” -- Quentin Tarantino, writer/director of best drama nominee “Django Unchained.”

** “These nominations reflect the courage and determination of real life heroes in the United States, Canada, Iran and across the globe.” -- Ben Affleck, director of best drama nominee “Argo.”

** “I‘m so thrilled for Hugh (Jackman). It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. It was 13 weeks of grueling work chest-deep in water and cold. He was an old-fashioned leading man that carried the picture on his back.” -- Tom Hooper, director of best musical nominee “Les Miserables.”

** “It’s incredible for the film. My favorite movies are films ... that talk about a current event and then use the medium to ask questions of our society. To be involved in a movie that does that, this is the greatest manhunt in history, the 9/11 hunt for Osama bin Laden pretty much defined this decade for us and to ... be playing the woman who sacrificed so much to find him is such an honor.” -- Jessica Chastain, nominee for best actress in a drama for “Zero Dark Thirty.”.

** “This is lovely news ... Having had such a glorious time in India, I‘m so happy for John Madden and Graham Broadbent and delighted to be included in such a wonderful group of fellow actors.” -- Judi Dench, nominee for best comedy actress for “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.”

** “We’re up against the big boys now, but the whole thing is very flattering and exciting, the response to the show in America has been wonderful.” -- Julian Fellowes, creator of best TV drama series nominee “Downton Abbey.”

** “It’s wonderful that our movie left its mark. Emily Blunt is such a talent and a joy to work with, and I‘m so happy the HFPA recognized her performance, as well as our film,” Ewan McGregor, best comedy actor nominee, “Salmon Fishing in Yemen.”

** “‘Frankenweenie’ is a very personal project for me and the nomination goes as much to the animators who labored frame by frame to bring this film to life.” -- Tim Burton, director of best animated film nominee “Frankenweenie.”

** “As an actor you look for roles that are rich, complicated, and that stretch you and this year I was blessed to find two. To have the chance to play them was a gift in itself and to then be acknowledged this way is icing on the cake.” -- Nicole Kidman, best supporting actress nominee for “Paperboy,” and best TV movie actress nominee for “Hemingway & Gellhorn.”

** “I am deeply grateful for this nomination, and in particular, for the HFPA’s recognition of the hard work and passion that Terence Davies brought to this wonderful British indie. I am thrilled that this nomination might allow his beautiful work to reach a larger audience.” -- Rachel Weisz, best drama actress nominee for “The Deep Blue Sea.”

** “You never know how a French movie, a foreign movie is going to be received, so we’re very happy with the journey of the movie in the U.S.” -- Marion Cotillard, best drama actress for “Rust and Bone.”

** “The reason that I do this job is to serve, not to receive accolades and trophies. That said, I‘m freakin’ stoked. God bless America and the Hollywood Foreign Press, specifically.” -- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, best TV comedy actress nominee for “Veep.”