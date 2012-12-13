Factbox: Key Golden Globe Award television nominations

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Thursday announced nominations for the 70th Golden Globe Awards.

Following is a list of key television nominees. Winners will be announced on January 13 in Beverly Hills.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Breaking Bad” (AMC)

“Boardwalk Empire” (HBO)

“Downton Abbey: Season 2” (PBS)

“Homeland” (Showtime)

“The Newsroom” (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

“Episodes” (Showtime)

“Girls” (HBO)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Smash” (NBC)

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Damian Lewis, “Homeland”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Connie Britton, “Nashville”

Glenn Close, “Damages”

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey: Season 2”

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”

Louis C.K., “Louie”

Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY

Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, ”Veep

Lena Dunham, “Girls”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”

BEST TV FILM OR MINISERIES

“Game Change” (HBO)

“The Girl” (HBO)

“Hatfields & McCoys” (History)

“The Hour” (BBC America)

“Political Animals” (USA Network)

BEST ACTOR, MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE

Kevin Costner, “Hatfields & McCoys”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock”

Woody Harrelson, “Game Change”

Toby Jones, “The Girl”

Clive Owen, “Hemingway & Gellhorn”

BEST ACTRESS, MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE

Nicole Kidman, “Hemingway & Gellhorn”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Asylum”

Sienna Miller, “The Girl”

Julianne Moore, “Game Change”

Sigourney Weaver, “Political Animals”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, TV/MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE

Max Greenfield, “New Girl”

Ed Harris, “Game Change”

Danny Houston, “Magic City”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, TV/MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE

Hayden Panettiere, “Nashville”

Archie Panjabi, “The Good Wife”

Sarah Paulson, “Game Change”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey: Season 2”