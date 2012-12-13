Factbox: Key Golden Globe Award television nominations

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Thursday announced nominations for the 70th Golden Globe Awards.
Following is a list of key television nominees. Winners will be announced on January 13 in Beverly Hills.
“Breaking Bad” (AMC)
“Boardwalk Empire” (HBO)
“Downton Abbey: Season 2” (PBS)
“Homeland” (Showtime)
“The Newsroom” (HBO)
“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
“Episodes” (Showtime)
“Girls” (HBO)
“Modern Family” (ABC)
“Smash” (NBC)
Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”
Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”
Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”
Damian Lewis, “Homeland”
Connie Britton, “Nashville”
Glenn Close, “Damages”
Claire Danes, “Homeland”
Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey: Season 2”
Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”
Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”
Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”
Louis C.K., “Louie”
Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, ”Veep
Lena Dunham, “Girls”
Tina Fey, “30 Rock”
Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”
“Game Change” (HBO)
“The Girl” (HBO)
“Hatfields & McCoys” (History)
“The Hour” (BBC America)
“Political Animals” (USA Network)
Kevin Costner, “Hatfields & McCoys”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock”
Woody Harrelson, “Game Change”
Toby Jones, “The Girl”
Clive Owen, “Hemingway & Gellhorn”
Nicole Kidman, “Hemingway & Gellhorn”
Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Asylum”
Sienna Miller, “The Girl”
Julianne Moore, “Game Change”
Sigourney Weaver, “Political Animals”
Max Greenfield, “New Girl”
Ed Harris, “Game Change”
Danny Houston, “Magic City”
Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”
Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”
Hayden Panettiere, “Nashville”
Archie Panjabi, “The Good Wife”
Sarah Paulson, “Game Change”
Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”
Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey: Season 2”
Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Xavier Briand