Former World Bank president rejoins Goldman Sachs
#Business News
October 8, 2013 / 1:44 PM / in 4 years

Former World Bank president rejoins Goldman Sachs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

World Bank President Robert Zoellick waits for the beginning of the first session of the G20 Summit in Los Cabos in this June 18, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) said on Monday that former World Bank Group president Robert Zoellick will rejoin the investment bank as chairman of its international advisory board.

The appointment marks Zoellick’s second stint at Goldman Sachs. Before taking the helm at the World Bank in 2007, he served as vice chairman, international, at the bank.

President Barack Obama opted not to renominate Zoellick when his term expired in 2012, choosing instead to tap Dr. Jim Yong Kim, the former president of Dartmouth College.

Since leaving the World Bank, Zoellick has also joined the board of Temasek Holdings, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore, as well as the international advisory board of the Rolls-Royce Group RROYC.UL.

At Goldman Sachs, Zoellick will oversee an advisory board that helps identify sources of international business or investment for the bank’s clients. Other members of the international advisory board include Otmar Issing, a former member of the executive board of the European Central Bank, and Erik Åsbrink, a former Swedish finance minister.

(The story has been filed again to correct the name of Dr. Kim’s former employer in the third paragraph to Dartmouth College.)

Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by L Gevirtz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
