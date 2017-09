Apple's CFO Peter Oppenheimer appears before a Senate homeland security and governmental affairs investigations subcommittee hearing on offshore profit shifting and the U.S. tax code, on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) named Peter Oppenheimer, the chief financial officer of Apple Inc APPL.O, as an independent director.

Oppenheimer’s appointment expands Goldman’s board to 13, of whom 10 are independent.

“Peter’s 25 years of broad experience across important industries will add a valuable perspective to our board of directors,” Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in a statement.