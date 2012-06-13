FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman CEO sees possible downgrade as "concerning"
#Business News
June 13, 2012 / 4:17 PM / in 5 years

Goldman CEO sees possible downgrade as "concerning"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The chief executive of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) said on Wednesday the fact that Moody’s Investors Service may downgrade his company’s debt ratings is “concerning” and at odds with how the bank sees itself.

CEO Lloyd Blankfein added that he believes bank stock prices in general already reflect the expected downgrades of global banks by Moody‘s.

He added that Moody’s had “done a good job of communicating their contention and letting the market adjust to it. So I would say if you want to know how the market is going to react, look at the last month because the market has owned this for quite some time”.

Blankfein made the comments at a breakfast in Chicago.

Reporting by James Kelleher; Editing by Dale Hudson

