Goldman loses bid to dismiss Hudson CDO lawsuit

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc lost its bid to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of defrauding investors by selling risky debt linked to subprime mortgages that it planned to bet against.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan said the hedge fund Dodona I LLC may pursue nearly all its claims against Goldman, including that the bank recklessly or intentionally sold Hudson Mezzanine Funding collateralized debt obligations to offload subprime risk on unsuspecting investors.

“Goldman’s sudden -- and prescient -- shift to reducing subprime risk supports the inference that it possessed some unique insight,” Marrero wrote in a 64-page decision.

“Dodona has alleged facts supporting an inference of recklessness which is at least as compelling -- if not more so -- as any opposing inference.”

Michael DuVally, a Goldman spokesman, declined to comment. Lawrence Lederer, a lawyer for Dodona, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Marrero’s decision came nearly two years after Goldman agreed to pay $550 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it sold another risky CDO and allowed a major client, hedge fund billionaire John Paulson, to simultaneously bet against it.

Goldman did not admit wrongdoing. A U.S. Senate subcommittee in April 2010 concluded that Goldman profited from shorting subprime mortgage-related assets, including Abacus and Hudson, at the expense of clients ahead of the 2008 financial crisis.

In its complaint, Dodona accused Goldman of creating the $2 billion Hudson Mezzanine Funding 2006-1 and 2006-2 CDOs in late 2006 as part of a secret scheme to reduce its subprime exposure at the expense of investors, and to bet against those CDOs.

Dodona said it had bought $4 million of Hudson securities in January and February 2007 at 95 cents or 100 cents on the dollar, and sold them at a mere 2.5 cents on the dollar in October 2007.

The case is Dodona I LLC v. Goldman Sachs & Co et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-07497.