Plunging commodities prices take toll on Goldman Sachs, others

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Wednesday became the latest company to report a quarterly revenue decline as oil prices extended their slump and unseasonably warm weather reduced the demand for natural gas and power.

Goldman’s revenue from fixed income, currency and commodities client execution was $1.12 billion for the fourth quarter, down 8 percent from the prior-year period primarily on “significantly lower” earnings in commodities, the bank said in a statement. That was more than 20 percent down from $1.46 billion during the third quarter.

While big banks and other companies including Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] are typically not directly exposed to falling prices, the far deeper than expected drop in oil prices has put a damper on the hedging services they offer to customers.

U.S. oil prices crashed below $27 a barrel on Wednesday. [O/R]

Cargill reported a 13 percent slump in quarterly profit on Jan. 7.

Goldman described commodity client activity as “muted” during the quarter.

The atypically warm weather also limited demand from utilities or consumers for emergency energy supplies or further protection from a price spike, business that was booming during the Polar Vortex two winters ago.

Morgan Stanley, which reported better-than-expected overall earnings on Tuesday, said its fixed income and commodities segment was a bleak spot, where the bank “failed to improve” financial results.

The bank’s sales and trading net revenue were $550 million, down 8 percent from the prior-year period, underperforming amid “challenging market conditions” and declining client activity.

The commodity results were down quarter over quarter, largely on the oil merchandising business, which Morgan Stanley jettisoned in November, the bank told investors on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Jon Pruzan highlighted the oil business sale as one of the moves that has left the bank with a “smaller footprint, less capital, less expenses and better margin.”

Big banks have been reducing their commodities activities. Both Goldman and Morgan Stanley reported a drop in Value-at-Risk (VaR), a measure of exposure to commodities, last quarter.

J.P. Morgan Chase noted on an earnings call earlier this month that the commodities business had reduced hedging and lower revenue.

The commodities sector will remain under strain if prices stay where they are, Goldman Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz told investors on a conference call on Wednesday.

The “dramatic decline in commodity prices broadly has been disruptive to the market,” Schwartz said.