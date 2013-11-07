Goldman Sachs being investigated over currency trading: filing

The Goldman Sachs logo is displayed on a post above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is being investigated over its currency trading activities, the biggest U.S. investment bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Goldman is cooperating with the regulatory probe and a host of others, including one into its commodities trading, the bank said in a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority is leading an investigation by a group of global regulators into currency trading practices of several big banks. Goldman did not give any details about the probe that it disclosed.