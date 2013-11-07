FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs being investigated over currency trading: filing
November 7, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

Goldman Sachs being investigated over currency trading: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Goldman Sachs logo is displayed on a post above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is being investigated over its currency trading activities, the biggest U.S. investment bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Goldman is cooperating with the regulatory probe and a host of others, including one into its commodities trading, the bank said in a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority is leading an investigation by a group of global regulators into currency trading practices of several big banks. Goldman did not give any details about the probe that it disclosed.

Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

