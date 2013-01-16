FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman not satisfied with 11 percent shareholder returns: CFO
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 16, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

Goldman not satisfied with 11 percent shareholder returns: CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - While Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (GS.N) financial performance was relatively good in a tough business environment last year, the Wall Street bank intends to do better, incoming Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz said on Wednesday.

When asked whether Goldman’s return-on-equity of 11 percent in 2012 was a good proxy for how the company should be expected to perform in challenging markets, Schwartz said management is not satisfied.

“It is not particularly inspirational,” said Schwartz, who hosted Goldman’s quarterly earnings conference call for the first time. “We would like to do better.”

Return on equity is an important measure for shareholders because it shows how well Goldman can squeeze profits from its balance sheet. The 11 percent figure was far better than the previous year, when Goldman’s return-on-equity was a measly 3.7 percent, but still well below levels above 30 percent in its heyday.

Goldman’s fourth-quarter earnings nonetheless beat analysts’ expectations, due to big gains on the bank’s investments and a sharp decline in compensation as a percentage of revenue.

Goldman will continue to consider shareholder returns when making compensation decisions in future years, Schwartz said. He attributed most of Goldman’s gains in 2012 to cost-cutting plans that began nearly two years ago.

Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.