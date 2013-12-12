FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman to provide $120 million pre-IPO loan to China warehouse firm
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 12, 2013 / 10:35 AM / 4 years ago

Goldman to provide $120 million pre-IPO loan to China warehouse firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The flags of the U.S. and China hang outside of 85 Broad Street, headquarters for the investment bank Goldman Sachs in New York, October 23, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) has agreed to provide a $120 million pre-IPO loan to Shanghai-based warehouse developer e-Shang, co-founded by U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus WP.UL, e-Shang said on Thursday.

Warburg has also raised its total investment to $200 million in the company it helped establish in 2011 with two local entrepreneurs.

Warehouse investing is on the rise in China, attracting private equity and property companies as the economy shifts to a consumption model and e-commerce drives demand for storage space.

E-Shang, which has 1 million square meters of completed and ongoing projects, intends to go public “in the next few years,” the statement said.

The firm provides warehousing and logistics services across Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou, as well as in second-tier cities.

Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.