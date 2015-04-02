FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman economist says Fed should hike late this year
#Business News
April 2, 2015 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Goldman economist says Fed should hike late this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) Economist Jan Hatzius said on Wednesday he believed the Federal Reserve should raise interest rates late this year or early next year, given the amount of slack still present in the labor market.

Hatzius, speaking on a panel here at an Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank event, said his view on the timing reflected a significant amount of slack still in the labor market and weak wage growth.

“My own view is that it’s not yet time. Certainly not high time yet,” Hatzius said, adding that Goldman’s forecast for the first hike is for September.

“My opinion in terms of when monetary policy ought to be tightened is very late this year, or early next year.”

(Story corrects to change “likely” to “should” in headline and first paragraph)

Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum

