Goldman Sachs executive indicted on rape charge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Goldman Sachs Group Inc managing director has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of raping a 20-year-old woman during a party last week at a house he rented in the up-market Hamptons area of Long Island, according to court filings.

Jason Lee, 37, was indicted on Wednesday on one felony charge of first-degree rape and two misdemeanor charges of assault and sexual misconduct, according to the filings.

Police said last week that Lee was arrested on August 21 in East Hampton, New York, after police, responding to a complaint about a stolen car, found the unnamed woman, who alleged she had been sexually assaulted. Lee was released on $20,000 bail.

The court documents do not name Lee’s employer, but Reuters has verified that he works at Goldman Sachs.

An attorney for Lee was quoted by The New York Times last week as saying his client “adamantly denies the allegations.” Lee’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the indictment.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Lee is scheduled to be arraigned before Judge Barbara Kahn in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on September 20, according to the court filings.

A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority record shows Lee has worked for Goldman since March 1998. A biography posted on the website of the Milken Institute said he “led many of the firm’s most complicated financing and risk-management transactions for corporate clients” as a manager of convertible and equity derivative originations.