Goldman Sachs reiterates 'lower for even longer' view on oil

A Goldman Sachs sign is seen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in the Manhattan borough of New York January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Friday that oil prices will likely remain “lower for even longer,” as OPEC members failed to agree on a new production ceiling at the cartel’s meeting in Vienna.

The influential Wall Street bank said it forecasts 2016 OPEC crude production slightly above current output at 31.8 million barrels per day.

OPEC’s secretary general Abdullah al-Badri said OPEC could not agree on any figures because it could not predict how much oil Iran would add to the market next year, as sanctions are withdrawn.