Oil rally to reverse, price to stay lower for longer: Goldman Sachs

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Thursday a current rally in oil prices would probably reverse as it had little fundamental support, and the bank reiterated its expectation that prices will likely remain “lower for longer.”

A global supply glut persists in the oil market and low prices are needed to help rebalance demand and supply next year, the influential U.S. investment bank said in a note.

The United States Federal Reserve’s decision to delay a widely expected interest rate hike in September - prompted by sluggish growth in the global economy - was likely to leave Goldman’s demand forecast skewed to the downside, as it was not supported by strong activity in the U.S. and emerging market economies, Goldman said.

The bank slashed its oil price forecasts last month, saying it expected prices to tumble further on rising OPEC production and recovering non-OPEC supply, which is expected to outstrip demand.

Oil prices were headed for their largest weekly rise in six weeks on Thursday, although an unexpectedly big increase in U.S. inventories may temper some of the optimism among investors that global demand and supply could soon be in balance. [O/R]