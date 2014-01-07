Goldman Sachs promotes investment bankers in U.S., Asia: memos

The Goldman Sachs logo is displayed on a post above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) promoted several investment bankers in its technology, media and telecom (TMT) group, as well as in its Asia-Pacific group, according to internal memos.

George Lee will become chairman of the TMT group, as well as chief information officer for the broader investment banking division, according to one memo signed by the heads of investment banking.

Lee, a partner and managing director who has been with Goldman for nearly 20 years, had been co-head of the TMT group. In his new roles, he will continue covering some important technology clients, and work closely with R. Martin Chavez, Goldman’s chief information officer, to expand use of technology and data for the bank and its clients.

Dan Dees will step into the role of TMT co-head alongside Anthony Noto, who currently has that job, according to a second memo. Dees is now co-head of Goldman’s investment banking division in Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan, and chairman of the financing group in Japan.

Andrea Vella and Jonathan Penkin will become co-heads of Goldman’s financing group in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, while Anthony Miller will become head of investment banking solutions in that group, according to a third memo.

Vella is now head of credit capital markets in Asia, excluding Japan, and the investment banking solutions team in Asia Pacific. Penkin is head of equity capital markets for Asia, excluding Japan, and Miller is head of the financing group in Australia and New Zealand.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman confirmed the contents of the memos.