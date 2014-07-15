FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman cuts repo book, secured financing in response to rules
July 15, 2014

Goldman cuts repo book, secured financing in response to rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) has reduced its balance sheet by a total of $56 billion following a balance-sheet review in response to new regulations, Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz said on Tuesday.

The Wall Street bank tore up $25 billion worth of contracts with clients in its “matched book” of repurchase agreements, and also cut exposure to secured financing, Schwartz said.

The changes were made in the second quarter after Goldman received more clarity on a new supplemental leverage ratio, and better understood its annual stress test by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Goldman does not expect to reduce those businesses further, though that could change, Schwartz said.

Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
