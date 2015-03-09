FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman says long-time director Dahlbäck will not stand for re-election
March 9, 2015 / 11:37 PM / 3 years ago

Goldman says long-time director Dahlbäck will not stand for re-election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Goldman Sachs logo is displayed on a post above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday said Claes Dahlbäck, who has served on the bank’s board of directors for more than a decade, would not stand for re-election at its 2015 annual shareholder meeting.

Dahlbäck will, however, continue to serve on the board of Goldman Sachs International, the company said in a statement.

A member of Goldman’s board since 2003, Dahlbäck is part of the member, audit, public responsibilities and corporate governance, and nominating committees at Goldman.

Dahlbäck is also a senior adviser at Swedish investment company Investor AB, where he has worked since 1978.

Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills

