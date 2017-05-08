Goldman names Lemkau, Nachmann to co-head investment banking

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed in the reception of the Sydney offices of Goldman Sachs in Australia, May 18, 2016.

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) named M&A co-head Gregg Lemkau and financing group chief Marc Nachmann as co-heads of the firm's global investment banking division, according to an internal memo on Monday.

Lemkau and Nachmann join John Waldron as leaders of the business, which includes advising companies on mergers and equity and debt underwriting.

The changes come after Goldman last year elevated former banking co-head David Solomon to the firm's No. 2 position alongside Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz, following the departure of Gary Cohn who moved to the Trump administration.

Richard Gnodde, Goldman's banking head in London, will leave his role and focus on leading the firm across Europe as chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs International.

A Goldman spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Lemkau was named co-head of global M&A in 2013. He was previously head of M&A for the bank's European and Asia-Pacific regions.

Nachmann was named co-head of the firm's financing group in 2014, and two years later also took on the role of Latin American head.